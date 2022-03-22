NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

NEW YORK – The New York woman accused of manslaughter in the unprovoked death of an 87-year-old Broadway vocal coach shook her in court on Tuesday as she was ordered held on $500,000 bail – and sources say will likely be released – despite the fact that prosecutors revealed she watched an ambulance arrive at the scene after the attack but then went into hiding.

A New York City judge set Lauren Pazienza’s bail at $500,000 or $1 million bond, despite prosecutors request that the 26-year-old woman be remanded. Pazienza’s parents were in the courtroom for the evening hearing, which took about 20 minutes. She is due back in court on Friday to enter a plea.

Aidala later told reporters his client “was crying, she was in pain.”

“She’s been accused of a horrible act,” he continued. “She’s a very moral, right, just person who went to high school, went to college, has a job, a fiance, has a family. And for her she’s in the twilight zone. She’s destroyed.”

