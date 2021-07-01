Startling video released by police on Thursday shows a man jumping a woman in broad daylight in New York City and allegedly touching her inappropriately before running off, authorities said.

The 35-year-old woman was walking in Brooklyn’s East Williamsburg just after 8 p.m. Monday when she noticed the man following her, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. She turned the corner onto Stagg Street and he continued in tow.

MIYA PONSETTO PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO FELONY HATE CRIME CHARGES

Footage shows her walking alone with the stranger only feet behind her. She stops briefly to let him pass.

DIRT BIKERS PUMMEL BROOKLYN POSTAL WORKER, DISTURBING VIDEO SHOWS

The video then cuts to the woman walking again when the man runs up and tackles her from behind, forcing her to the concrete. He is then seen on top of the victim for several seconds before she appears to hit him with something, prompting the attacker to get up and run off, the footage shows.

Police said the man reached into the victim’s shorts and “forcibly grabbed her buttocks.” The woman was not physically injured and refused medical treatment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Meanwhile, investigators are still looking for her attacker, whom they described as being 5-foot-5 and approximately 165 pounds with black hair.