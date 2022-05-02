NYC visitor shot dead in broad daylight, brother suffers heart attack after hearing news

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Virginia man visiting New York City was fatally shot in the head in broad daylight reportedly following an “intense” argument with a woman. The tragedy was so shocking to the man’s family that his brother went into cardiac arrest when he was notified of the death.

“I saw an argument,” neighbor Manny El Grande told the New York Daily News of what happened before Ronald Thomas, 27, was shot dead in New York City. “I just said maybe that’s like a relationship, things going on… it wasn’t my problem so I kept walking.”

Thomas was fatally shot on the Upper West Side Sunday while he was in his Mercedes-Benz GLA 250. He had reportedly gotten into an “intense” argument with a woman that escalated when a gunman pulled up to a cul-de-sac outside the Frederick Douglass Houses at about 12:15 p.m. and fired at Thomas, the New York Daily News reported.

Thomas was shot in the head and the gunman took off soon after. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the NYPD.

A neighbor spotted Thomas’ body after hearing gunshots and a woman was seen crying at the scene as police investigated, the outlet reported.

“I don’t even come outside here anymore,” resident Maria Beltran told the outlet. “I just want to get the hell out of here. I’m going to the store right now and then I’m gonna go straight home.”

Thomas, a Bronx native, was visiting the city after moving to Glen Allen, Virginia. When his family members in Virginia were alerted about his death, his older brother went into cardiac arrest, according to the president of the Frederick Douglass Houses Carmen Quinones.

“The oldest brother found out, now he’s in the hospital with cardiac arrest,” Quinones told the New York Daily News. “The mother’s with him. So the older son is already in the hospital behind this.”

Quinones has been in contact with the family and said the brother is in critical condition.

“Everybody here is devastated,” Quinones added. “We don’t know him, but still we’re devastated because this is someone’s child.”

One of Thomas’ cousins was shocked by the tragedy, describing it as “nuts.”

“It’s a tragedy,” said Dwayne Martin. “This is nuts because it’s unexpected. I don’t know who he came to see, what happened. He’s not that type of guy.”

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, the NYPD told Fox News Digital on Monday.