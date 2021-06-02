NYC Vietnam memorial vandalized with swastikas, veteran insults

A Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Elmhurst, Queens was desecrated with swastikas, profane graffiti and the term “baby killers.”

New York City Councilman Robert Holden shared images of the vandalism on Twitter Wednesday, and vowed to work with police to make an arrest.

NYC HOMELESS MAN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING ASIAN WOMAN HAD BEEN ARRESTED 8 TIMES IN PAST YEAR: TOP COP

“I am deeply disgusted by this cowardly act of vandalism at the Queens Vietnam Veterans Memorial,” the Democrat wrote.

“I am working… to make sure the perpetrator is brought to justice. I offer a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the sick soul who did it.”

The incident was reported to police on a 911 call around 12:45 a.m. Wednesday, and officers responded to complaints of criminal mischief at the site, which is on 79th Street and Grand Avenue in Elmhurst Park, NYPD spokesperson Sergeant Jessica McRorie told The Post.

NEW YORK CITY MEMORIAL DAY VIOLENCE LEAVES 1 DEAD, AT LEAST 8 WOUNDED

The vandal scrawled “fallen solvs,” “baby killers” and a Nazi symbol in red on one of the memorial’s semi-circular granite walls, which are inscribed with the names of the 371 soldiers from Queens who died in the conflict, according to the park’s website.

“God sucks d–k” and “baby killers” were written in white around a stone map on the memorial’s floor, and “killers” and another swastika were scrawled in red over the map, photos show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A third Nazi symbol and “110” was written in red on a boulder.

The memorial was dedicated in 2019, according to the NYC Parks Department.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

To read more from the New York Post, click here.