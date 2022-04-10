NYC tourists sent scrambling in Times Square after ‘huge explosion’ caused by manhole fires

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A loud bang caused by multiple manhole fires near Times Square on Sunday evening sent people scrambling in midtown Manhattan.

Three manholes caught fire around 6:45 p.m. on W 43rd St between 7th and 8th avenues, an area of the city that is packed with tourists at most hours, according to the NYFD.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, according to preliminary reports from the NYPD and NYFD.

“Firefighters in process of searching surrounding properties for any elevated carbon monoxide levels,” an NYFD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Videos posted on social media showed people carrying shopping bags running around 48th street.

“Go, go. I don’t know what it is,” one concerned man could be heard saying. “I heard something.”

Manhole fires more than doubled in New York City from fiscal year 2020 to 2021, jumping to 6,104 last year, according to the Mayor’s Management report released last year.

Manhole fires often occur when carbon monoxide or another gas is ignited by an electrical short circuit underground, sending an explosion through the path of least resistance, which is usually a manhole, according to Fire Engingeering magazine.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.