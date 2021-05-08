NYC Times Square shooting sends young child, one other to hospital

A woman and a young child between the ages of 3 and 4 were shot in Times Square in New York City Saturday afternoon and the suspect has fled the scene.

The shooting occurred at 5 p.m. ET on 44th St. and 7th Avenue, according to the New York Police Department.

The victims were taken to Bellevue Hospital and are expected to survive. There are currently no arrests and the investigation is ongoing. A portion of Times Square has been shut down.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.