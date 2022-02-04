NYC Teen who allegedly shot cop is back in jail: report

A New York teenager who posted bail last week after he allegedly shot a police officer is back in jail on a probation violation, officials said.

Camrin Williams, a 16-year-old rapper who goes by the name C Blu, was ordered back to the Crossroads Juvenile Center in Brooklyn on Thursday after he allegedly violated the terms of a probation agreement, the New York Post reported. The arrest comes just one week after he posted a $250,000 bail on Jan. 27 for allegedly shooting of an NYPD officer, officials said.

The paper said the cause of the alleged probation violation is not known.

Williams, who has reportedly signed a recording contract with Interscope Records, was on probation for a 2020 gun charge when he allegedly shot 27-year-old Officer Kaseem Pennant on Jan. 18, officials said.

“We’re glad that a cop-shooter is back off the street, but this revolving door for a repeat gun offender makes no sense whatsoever,” PBA President Patrick J. Lynch told the New York Post following the arrest.

He added: “It should be clear to every New Yorker that our justice system is broken in many places. Our lawmakers need to prioritize fixing it above everything else.”

Following the shooting incident, New York prosecutors requested the juvenile be held without bail, but Acting Bronx Supreme Court Justice Denis Boyle — who was selected to the post by Chief Administrative Judge Jonathan Lippman, an appointee of former Democratic New York Governor Eliot Spitzer — declined the recommendation, the New York Post reported.

Instead, Boyle set Williams’ bond to $250,000, which he posted, officials said.

Officer Pennant has since recovered from the shooting and was released from St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was greeted by the applause of his colleagues and hospital staff.