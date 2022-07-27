NYC teen girls arrested on hate crime charges for ‘anti-White assault’

website maker

Two Black teenage girls in New York City were arrested on Tuesday and charged with hate crimes over the brutal attack on a 57-year-old White woman riding a bus in Queens earlier this month.

The New York Police Department said that a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were arrested at 9:20 a.m. on Tuesday in the confines of the 102nd precinct. They each face two counts of assault while carrying out a hate crime and aggravated harassment while carrying out a hate crime.

Their names were not released by police due to their ages. A third suspect – the one to the far right of the photo released by police with a bright green bob haircut — is still being sought.

NYPD released a video and a photo showing three Black girls walking down a city street earlier this month, saying investigators were seeking information on the suspects sought in a July 9 hate crime incident.

At about 6:50 p.m., police said the three then unidentified individuals approached a 57-year-old female passenger on the southbound Q52 MTA bus in the vicinity of Jamaica Avenue and Woodhaven Boulevard and struck her in the head with an unknown object, causing a laceration and bleeding.

They carried out the attack while making “anti-White statements,” police said.

The individuals fled on foot and the victim was removed to Jamaica Hospital in stable condition. The woman received three staples on her head because of her injuries.

The New York Post identified the victim as 57-year-old Jill LeCroix, who told the outlet she has three bi-racial children, is a grandmother of five and currently works as a bartender. The woman recounted the attack to the newspaper, saying one of the teenage assailants with green hair began shouting that she “hates White people, the way they talk” and accused her of being a fan of former President Trump.

“Before they hit me, the girl with the green hair said, ‘You probably like Trump! Don’t you?’ LeCroix said in an interview published on July 17. “I said, ‘I love him.’ I didn’t see which one hit me first.”

“The one with the green hair, she was saying she hates White people, the way they talk, hates White skin, the way their skin cracks. Saying she was gangsta,” the woman added, saying she was on the way to visit her mother at the time. “I was the only White person on the bus. By the time we started passing St. John’s Cemetery on Woodhaven, she started in on me, saying, ‘That’s where I’m going to bury you!'”

“She had a bag from Bath and Body Works, and she took out a scrub and said she was going to beat me with it. It was tangerine,” LeCroix told the newspaper. “She said, ‘You’re going to get what you deserve! All White people are going to get what they deserve.’ It was crazy.”

NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating this incident.

In a tweet about the arrests Tuesday, NYPD Hate Crime Task Force credited a tipster for help tracking down two juveniles regarding this “anti-white assault,” as the third perpetrator remains outstanding.