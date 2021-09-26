NYC teachers encouraged to take photos to ‘document’ student COVID violations

The labor union that represents most of New York City‘s public school teachers is allowing educators to “document issues” regarding the city’s quarantine mandate by uploading photos of violators.

The United Federation of Teachers (UFT), tweeted Sunday: “If you encounter issues in your classroom related to the mayor’s new quarantine guidelines for students, including cases where students are not able to maintain 3 feet of distance, please use this form to document them.”

UFT then linked to an online form where teachers can report quarantine rule violations by uploading information that can include up to five photos. The form also asks the teachers to include their name and personal phone number, as well as their school and its location.

“Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Sept. 20 that students would no longer have to quarantine after a positive COVID case in their classroom as long as they were properly masked and three feet apart,” the form says. “Please use this form to document any issues in your classroom related to these new quarantine guidelines, including situations where students are seated with less than three feet of distance. You may submit photos and/or describe interactions with the DOE’s test and trace investigators.”

The UFT did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

New York City schools are facing a looming staffing crisis amid a vaccine mandate that was slated to go into effect Monday until a judge for the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued a temporary injunction and referred the case to a panel of three judges.

“We’re confident our vaccine mandate will continue to be upheld once all the facts have been presented, because that is the level of protection our students and staff deserve,” said Department of Education spokesperson Danielle Filson.

On Sept. 22, New York State Supreme Court Justice Laurence Love vacated a temporary restraining order he had imposed on the mandate while considering a case brought by the Municipal Labor Committee, which represents 350,000 city workers.