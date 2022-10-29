NYC suspects assault elderly man who asked to turn down volume on subway train: police

The New York City Police Department is looking for a pair of suspects who assaulted an elderly man on an Upper West Side subway train Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 3:30 p.m. ET, officers responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress at the 96th Street and Broadway-7th Avenue subway station.

Police were informed that a 78-year-old male victim on a moving southbound 1 train approaching the station asked an unknown individual on the train playing music via a speaker to lower the volume.

The individual and his companion proceeded to punch the man in the face multiple times.

FORMER NEW YORK CITY TRANSIT CHIEF RANDOMLY ATTACK ON MANHATTAN STREET

The victim sustained bruising and laceration to his face in the assault and exited the train at the station.

From there, he was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, in stable condition.

The two individuals remained on the subway train and are believed to have gotten off at the 34th Street station.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

SHOOTING OUTSIDE PITTSBURGH FUNERAL INJURES AT LEAST 6, POLICE DETAIN TWO PERSONS OF INTEREST

The male suspect is approximately 6’0″ tall, weighs 185 pounds and has a goatee. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a graphic on the front, a red bandana, gray jeans and white Nike sneakers.

The female suspect has long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket with a fur lining, a black T-shirt, orange sweatpants black sneakers and black glasses.

Cell phone photos of the pair were taken from the incident location.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS. All calls are strictly confidential.

The public can, alternatively, submit tips to @NYPDTips on Twitter or the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.