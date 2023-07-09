NYC suspect on scooter kills 87-year-old man, injures 3 more in broad daylight shooting rampage: police

A scooter-riding gunman shot four victims in the Brooklyn and Queens boroughs of New York City on Saturday morning, police say.

The rampage began in Cypress Hills at around 11:10 a.m., when the 25-year-old male suspect shot a 21-year-old man in the shoulder. Around 20 minutes later, the gunman fatally shot an 87-year-old man once in the back on Jamaica Avenue near 108th Street.

The man was transported to Jamaica Hospital and succumbed to his wounds. Police say the gunman also fired randomly at a crowd of people on 108th Street, but did not strike anyone.

A 44-year-old man was reportedly shot near 126th Street in the cheek. He was transported to a hospital and remains in critical condition.

On 134th Street, a 63-year-old man was shot in the shoulder and transported to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to authorities, the suspect was arrested near 94th Avenue at around 1:10 p.m. — less than two hours from when the shooting began. The suspect has one prior arrest in the city, police said.

The New York Police Department issued pictures of the suspect to every patroller on the streets. Officers were able to arrest him, in addition to recovering the semiautomatic pistol, extended magazines and the scooter.

During a press conference, authorities said that the shooter used an illegal scooter without a valid license plate. Assistant Chief Joseph Kenny also said that the attack appeared to be random.

“We don’t know the motive…If you look at the demographics and pedigree of the victims, they’re all different,” Kenny said. “At this time, video shows that he’s not targeting anybody. He’s not following anybody as he’s driving on his scooter, he’s randomly shooting people.”

The New York Police Department is actively investigating the shooting. There is no additional information at this time.

