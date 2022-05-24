NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The brazen gunman accused of shooting and killing a New York City Goldman Sachs employee in an unprovoked attack on a moving subway car has been taken into police custody after surrendering to authorities.

Andrew Abdullah surrendered to the NYPD’s 5th Precinct in Chinatown on Tuesday afternoon in connection with the Sunday morning attack on a New York City Q-train as it made its way from Brooklyn to Manhattan, Fox News has confirmed. He was flanked by several law enforcement officers, including agents with the U.S. Marshal Service, as he made his way into the precinct station house.

Abdullah boasts 19 prior arrests, sources told the New York Post.

Daniel Enriquez, a 48-year-old Brooklyn man, was sitting inside the moving train shortly before 11:42 a.m. when, according to witnesses, the suspect “was walking back and forth in the same train car,” NYPD Chief of Department Kenneth Corey told reporters on Sunday.

“Without provocation,” Corey said, he “pulled out a gun and fired at the victim at close range as the trains [were] crossing the Manhattan Bridge.”

Enriquez, who worked as a research assistant for Goldman Sachs, was rushed to an area hospital, but could not be saved. Corey said the victim and his attacker were strangers to each other.

This is a developing news story. Please check back for updates.