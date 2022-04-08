NYC shooting outside Bronx school kills teen, injures two others

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A shooting near a New York City school killed one 16-year-old girl and injured another girl and teenage boy, authorities said Friday.

The gunfire erupted just before 1:45 p.m. at 510 E. 156th St. outside University Heights Secondary School, the New York Police Department said.

The girls, both, 16, were both struck – one in the upper body and the other in the leg. The one hit in the torso has died, the NYPD told Fox News Digital.

The surviving girl is in stable condition. A 17-year-old male was shot in the rear and expected to survive.

Details about what led to the shooting were not available.

It has not been determined if they were students at the school, police said. No arrests have been made.

Crime in the city has soared since the middle of the COVID-9 pandemic. In the first three months of 2022, crime overall jumped 44% compared to the same time frame in 202, according to NYPD data.

