NYC shooting near mall leaves man injured in Brooklyn

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man was struck by gunfire near Atlantic Terminal Mall in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The NYPD is urging the public to stay away from Atlantic Avenue and Ft Greene Place as police respond to the scene.

BROOKLYN SUBWAY SHOOTING: SUSPECT IDENTIFIED

There were about 50 kids outside the mall and they scattered after the shooting, which grazed the victim, News 12 reports.



next



prev



The NYPD did not have a description of a suspect or suspects immediately after the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

New York City is on high alert after a suspect opened fire on a subway train in Brooklyn Tuesday morning, leaving more than two dozen people injured.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.