NYC shooting injures two teen boys, 14 and 15, in East Harlem

Two teenage boys were shot Tuesday in New York City as officials implored residents to help authorities combat the gun violence plaguing the city.

The boys, ages 14 and 15, went inside a deli in East Harlem around 4:22 p.m. before leaving. As they were walking toward 128th Street and Park Avenue, a male on the corner opened fire, the New York Police Department said.

As the boys fled, the 14-year-old was struck in the head as he was on a push scooter and was in “very, very serious condition,” Jeffrey Maddrey, NYPD chief of patrol, told reporters at the scene. The other teen was shot in the left leg. His wounds are believed to be non-life threatening.

Both were taken to a local hospital.

“We need your help,” Maddrey said as he pleaded with residents to help find the shooter. “Our children. Our families, members of this community cannot go through this gun violence. They shouldn’t have to. No one in New York should have to.”

Investigators believe the teens were targeted and a description of the shooter was not disclosed.

“This is terrible,” Maddrey said. “This is the best city in the world. We shouldn’t be scared to walk out in our streets in broad daylight in the middle of the afternoon.”

