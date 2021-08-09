At least two men were killed and three others wounded after a gunman opened fire early Sunday at a party in New York City, according to authorities.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire at around 12:30 a.m. on Wortman Avenue in Brooklyn, the New York City Police Department said.

The NYPD said there were about 100-150 people at a party there when a verbal dispute occurred and “an unknown male brandished a firearm and began shooting,” Brooklyn North’s Borough Commander, Assistant Chief Judith Harrison said during a press conference.

NEW YORK CITY ACCUSED BANK ROBBER HITS TWO MORE FOLLOWING NO-BAIL RELEASE

“I heard the shots at the party,” a security guard who works near the event told the New York Daily News. “I saw people running… It’s a party, anything can happen. I wasn’t surprised.”

Police said the suspect shot one person at the party before shooting three men who were sitting inside a nearby gray Infinity sedan.

It was unclear whether the fifth victim was shot inside or outside the party, said NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell.

Police said two of the men in the car — both aged 36 — were killed.

A man, 51, who survived suffered wounds to his forearm, upper back, and chest, they added. Another victim, age 37, drove himself to a local area hospital with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder, officials told the Daily News.

NEW YORK CITY WOMAN SHOT IN BACK OF HEAD HOURS AFTER ATTENDING FRIEND’S FUNERAL, BROTHER SAYS

Police said they also found a 32-year-old man who was shot “numerous times,” inside the venue. He was taken to a local area hospital in critical condition, the paper reported.

The investigation is active and ongoing, police said. No arrests have been made at this time.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

When describing the party prior to the shooting, Chell noted it “seemed like an older gathering of people having a good time on a nice summer night.”