A New York City man was shot and killed by a suspect who posed as a delivery worker to carry out the attack, police and sources said Monday.

The gunman was spotted in front of a New York City housing building located on FDR Drive near East Houston Street in Manhattan, where he entered the front door sometime shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, the NYPD said. Posing as a delivery worker, the gunman allegedly asked if the victim had hired an Uber or another for-hire service during the attack, sources told Fox News Digital.

NYC MAN ACCUSED OF PUSHING ASIAN WOMAN TO DEATH IN SUBWAY HAS MULTI-DECADE RAP SHEET, POLICE SAY

NYC MAN OUT ON BAIL REFORM, BRUTALLY BEATS 2 WOMEN IN ‘VIOLENT, UNPROVOKED’ ATTACKS THEN RELEASED AGAIN

NYPD video footage shows the suspect walking into the building carrying a blue bag in his right hand and a white one in his left hand. The video then cuts to show the suspect running out of the building carrying only the blue bag. He was also seen wearing a white helmet and a black and yellow vest, and riding a red e-bike.

The victim – 30-year-old Davon Venable – was shot multiple times when he opened the door to his apartment, police said. He was rushed to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds to his back and neck, but could not be saved.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Police are asking anyone with information related to the murder to call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).