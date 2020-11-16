NYC sheriffs break up illegal fight club in Bronx warehouse

City sheriffs broke up an illegal Bronx fight club with enough guns, booze and drugs to make Brad Pitt and Edward Norton’s on screen antics look tame.

The unlicensed, “Rumble in the Bronx” club was operating in an industrial building on Coster Street in Hunts Point, sheriffs say.

CUOMO THREATENS TO SUE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION OVER VACCINE DISTRIBUTION

Investigators raided the warehouse at 11:15 p.m. Saturday and found at least 203 people watching and participating in amateur fights.

Authorities seized two handguns, along with drugs and booze, officials said.

Participants also failed to wear face masks or observe social distancing while drinking, smoking marijuana and fighting, authorities said.

“A bunch of nickel bags were thrown all over the place,” a source told the Post.

Sheriffs arrested 10 men from the Bronx, Brooklyn and Long Island for organizing the illegal gathering.

Michael Roman, 32, of the Bronx was identified by officials as the CEO of Rumble in the Bronx Fight Club.

He faces a $15,000 fine for breaking social-distancing orders, illegally warehousing alcohol and running an illegal fight club.

Roman’s cohorts face similar charges and large fines.

This is just the latest illegal large gathering busted by the New York City Sheriff’s Department.

An early morning raid Friday found 205 people illegally partying at a Chelsea venue, complete with VIP velvet ropes.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Deputies busted up an election-night fight club in East Williamsburg, after video of the underground wrestling event made the rounds on Twitter.

Click for more from the New York Post