NYC sewage boat explosion in Hudson River kills 1 city worker, injures 2 others

A New York City Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) worker is dead, and two others were injured after a raw sewage boat exploded Saturday in the Hudson River.

Just after 10:30 a.m. the New York City Fire Department (FDNY) received a report of an explosion aboard the city-owned vessel, Hunts Point.

When crews arrived, they found a large explosion had occurred in one of the holds on the tank, FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms said.

The vessel is used to transport raw sewage from New York City to a sewage treatment plant, Simms said.

Though two employees survived, a third employee died after being “blown by a force explosion in between the pier and the vessel itself,” according to officials.

FDNY tried to use a “technical extrication” to free the employee, but the employee died.

The DEP confirmed the employee who died was working on the vessel, which was docked at the North River Wastewater Resource Recovery Facility in West Harlem.

One employee who was injured was taken to a hospital. Another employee refused medical treatment, according to officials.

The hospitalized employee’s condition is unknown.

Due to the nature of the explosion, there was raw sewage on the ship’s deck, and all responding FDNY personnel were decontaminated.

“At this incident, we used an all-hands assignment, which was three engines, two ladder companies and a chief,” Simms said. “We had four units from our marine division, a hazmat battalion and our safety battalion.”

Officials would not say if the explosion was an accident, noting the cause is under investigation by the Bureau of Fire Investigation.

“The entire DEP family is grieving today,” said DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala. “Our employee who lost his life had served the Department and the City with dedication for 33 years.”

“He was a valued and experienced member of the Bureau of Wastewater Treatment, and his decades of service reflect his commitment to DEP’s mission,” Aggarwala continued.

Plant operations were not affected and there did not appear to be any environmental damage, NYC Water posted on X.