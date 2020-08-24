NYC sees 3 times more shootings over weekend than same time last year; Chicago records more than double, police say

Shootings reported over the weekend more than doubled in Chicago and more than tripled in New York City, with the cities seeing a combined 13 homicides – compared to the five murders during the same time last year, according to police statistics obtained by Fox News.

The New York Police Department recorded 35 shootings with 46 victims from Friday through Sunday, with the most active day being Saturday, when there were 16 incidents with 18 victims, police said.

AS MURDERS SOAR IN CHICAGO, JUDGES ARE FREEING MORE VIOLENT-CRIME SUSPECTS ON ELECTRONIC MONITORING

That Big Apple’s weekend total is a 289% increase from the nine shooting incidents reported over the same time period in 2019 and a 360% increase the number of victims from last year’s 10, statistics show.

MAN WANTED FOR SHOOTINGS IN OHIO, INDIANA AND WEST VIRGINIA NABBED IN SOUTH DAKOTA

Murders also increased in New York City from the single homicide in 2019 to the eight recorded this year, police said.

On Saturday, a 25-year-old woman was fatally shot by a gunman who was caught on video opening fire shortly before 5:30 a.m. in the Bronx, police said.

The New York Post reported that Priscilla Vazquez, a 25-year-old mom of three, suffered a gunshot wound to the head. She died at the scene.

Meanwhile in Chicago, 59 people were injured in 39 shootings reported in the city from 6 p.m. Friday to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, police said. During the same time last year, 16 people were victims of 15 shootings, according to Chicago Police Department statistics.

The Windy City also saw one more murder this year than in 2019, with five compared to last year’s four. The five male victims ranged in age from 26 to 4, the Chicago Sun-Times report.

According to the Times, the shooting victims who survived include two 17-year-olds who were wounded in separate shootings on Saturday and Sunday nights. Both are expected to survive.

NYPD OFFICER SAYS ANTI-POLICE SENTIMENT IS SINKING MORALE NATIONWIDE: ‘THE JOB IS DEAD’

A pair of triple shootings was also reported within only an hour of each other on early Sunday morning.

First, three people were shot shortly after 4:35 a.m. in the area of the Near West Side, the outlet reported. Two of the victims, a 23-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, were taken to a local hospital in stable condition. The third victim, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was listed in critical condition, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Roughly 25 minutes later, around 5 a.m., three men ranging in age from 24 to 41 were wounded, according to the report, which described all three as being listed in “fair condition.”