NYC sees 11 separate shootings, stabbings hours after Adams vowed to ‘turn this crime thing around’

New York City witnessed 11 separate shooting and stabbing incidents within a six-hour time frame after Democratic Mayor Eric Adams promised Sunday to “turn this crime thing around” in the Big Apple.

In spates of violence stretching across all five boroughs, at least 12 people were shot, and two people were stabbed Sunday night.

Two people died as a result of the violence – one in a stabbing and one in a shooting.

The fatalities included 52-year-old Oscar Gutierrez, who suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso at 6:30 p.m. near Jamaica Avenue and Queens Boulevard. He was rushed to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

The second fatality occurred as a result of what police believe to be a gang–related shooting that unfolded just before 11 p.m. in Harlem near the corner of Malcolm X Boulevard and 115th Street, New York Post reported. A 34-yeared-old man was shot and killed in the incident.

Regarding non-deadly incidents, a 16-year-old was left in critical condition after someone opened fire during a fight that broke out at around 8:24 p.m. in Brownsville near Rockaway Avenue. Three others suffered gunshot wounds and another two people suffered graze wounds.

In the Bronx, a 13-year-old girl and her mother were shot on Bristow Street just before 9 p.m. Both are in stable condition.

Just blocks away about two hours earlier, a woman walking her dog was struck by gunfire on Southern Boulevard at approximately 7 p.m.

In Brooklyn, a 74-year-old woman was sitting in the courtyard of the Louis Heaton Pink Houses in East New York at about 6:36 p.m. when she heard gunfire and felt a sharp pain in her stomach. She was rushed to Brookdale Hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound and was in stable condition.

A second stabbing victim in Queens survived. The man was attacked in Flushing Meadows Corona Park just before 8 p.m., police said.

On Staten Island, a woman walked into Richmond University Medical Center with a gunshot wound Sunday night, police said. In Brooklyn, a man was shot on New York Avenue around 11:15 p.m. in the Little Haiti neighborhood.

In Manhattan, another man was shot at approximately 11:30 p.m. in Harlem.

About twenty minutes after midnight, someone was shot near West 22nd Street and Sixth Avenue in Manhattan by a suspect who police said fled in a white SUV. A nearby police vehicle was struck by a bullet, but no officers were hurt.

In an interview with WBLS radio earlier Sunday, Adams lauded the 24.2% decline in shootings and 31.6% decline in homicides in June compared to the same month last year, while also noting that “predatory crimes” such as robberies and burglaries still need to be adequately confronted.

NYPD crime statistics show the city’s overall crime rose by more than 30% compared to June 2021.

“It is unfortunate the climate we’re working under … where the entire criminal-justice apparatus has turned away from the public and the rights of the public to live safe in their city,” Adams said, decrying the “catch, release and repeat” approach he viewed the criminal justice system and prosecutors take.

“We took almost 3,800 guns off the streets, and many of the people who had carried those guns were able to return to the streets,” Adams said.

“We’re going to turn this crime thing around, and when we do so, people are going to really see the progress we’ve made in other parts of the city,” the mayor added. “Public safety and justice are prerequisites for prosperity. If you’re not safe you really can’t thrive… Public safety is crucial.”

“Crime has really taken all of the oxygen out of the room,” he said.