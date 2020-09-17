NYC school's Zoom hack appears to be inside job, officials say

A remote-learning class for a Brooklyn public school was hacked and blasted with pictures of President Trump and pornographic material on Wednesday, leading officials to believe it was an inside job.

Department of Education Chancellor Richard Carranza addressed the incident Thursday during Mayor Bill de Blasio‘s press briefing, The New York Post reported.

“There is no evidence at this point that it’s an external act,” he said. “It’s more of somebody internally within that school that decided to not play by the rules.”

The sixth graders at IS 259 in Dyker Heights were conducting their first online session of the school year.

The lesson was quickly hijacked, however, leading one student’s mother to vent her frustrations on social media.

CDC ROLLS OUT TOOLS FOR SCHOOLS TO REOPEN SAFELY DURING CORONVAIRUS OUTBREAK: ‘CRITICALLY IMPORTANT’

“5 minutes into my daughter’s Google meet with her first class, and several ‘students’ have hijacked the meeting, the first posting Trump pics, and then someone streamed PORN!!,” the mom, Devon Morales, tweeted.

“No teachers should be hosting online classes without remote conference managers or IT monitoring them. Intro to b—job’s should NOT have been part of my daughter’s 6th grade curriculum,” she wrote. “Do better!”

The DOE said it is investigating the hack and promised to make more information available to the public as the probe progresses.

“We built in the kind of security that is very, very much what we feel is state of the art to prevent an external hack,” Carranza said. “At this point, we feel very secure about the external threat being mitigated.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He added: “Teachers also have guidelines and principals have protocols that they put in place as well, when you have mischievous students that decide not to follow the rules.”