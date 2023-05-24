NYC professor who threatened reporter with machete tangled with cops at BLM protest

A now-fired NYC professor is embroiled in a lawsuit with the NYPD, which is investigating allegations that she threatened to “chop up” a reporter with a machete Tuesday.

Shellyne Rodriguez, who has since been fired from Hunter College, allegedly put a machete to New York Post reporter Reuven Fenton’s neck Tuesday when he knocked on her Bronx apartment door and was allegedly seen on video chasing him with the weapon.

He asked for an interview with Rodriguez after she was caught destroying a student group’s pro-life display in an expletive-filled rant that went viral earlier this month.

The NYPD said on Wednesday morning that the incident is under investigation. Rodriguez and two other plaintiffs previously accused the NYPD of “executing a brutal trap for and assault on the protesters” during a Black Lives Matter protest in a federal lawsuit obtained by Fox News Digital.

The NYPD did not immediately respond to questions about a potential conflict of interest, or if another law enforcement agency will assist in the criminal investigation.

Rodriguez’s 2021 civil lawsuit stems from a BLM protest in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on June 4, 2020, in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by then-Minneapolis police officers.

At the time, NYC had an 8 p.m. curfew in place. At 7:45 p.m., Rodriguez claimed the NYPD purposefully trapped them and would not let the protesters disperse before the curfew.

“At around 8 p.m., the police then began a brutal physical assault on the protesters, beating them with fists, batons and bicycles; deploying pepper spray; and employing similar violence,” the federal lawsuit says.

About 250 people were allegedly arrested that night, including Rodriguez, and the NYPD allegedly held them in tight quarters during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the lawsuit.

The NYPD denied the accusations in court filings last March. The case continues to wind its way through the judicial system.

The most recent filing was a May 19 letter sent by the plaintiffs’ lawyers to schedule a conference about discovery disputes on May 30 or 31.

Meanwhile, Fenton appeared on “Hannity” Tuesday night to talk about the confrontation Tuesday.

“We just wanted to speak to this woman,” Fenton told host Sean Hannity. “We thought we might have a chance given that she’s obviously passionate about her beliefs and maybe if we showed up to her door, she’d be willing to grant us an interview.”

Instead, she allegedly resorted to violence and chased Fenton and his camera operator, who caught some of the altercation in pictures and video. Part of Fenton and Rodriguez’s interaction was played during Hannity’s show.

Fenton told Hannity that he is still processing the incident as he considers pressing charges against Rodriguez.

A Fox News request for comment from Rodriguez and the professor’s union was not immediately returned.

Fox News Digital also emailed each of Rodriguez’s lawyers listed in the civil lawsuit for comment Wednesday morning, which have not been answered.

Hunter College said the professor has been relieved from her position.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action. Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately and will not be returning to teach at the school,” a spokesperson for the school told Fox News Digital.

