NYC pregnant woman robbed on sidewalk, thrown to the ground by attacker

New York Police are currently searching for a man who robbed a pregnant woman in Queens last month.

The attack took place near 131st Street and Liberty Avenue in South Richmond Hill on March 9.

The victim, 26, was thrown to the ground during the assault and suffered abdominal pain and cuts on her hands as a result.

Surveillance footage shows a man ripping the suspect’s purse away from her before fleeing the scene.

She was taken to the hospital shortly after to be treated for minor injuries.

Tips and information can be provided to NYPD’s Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). They can also be submitted via their website or as a Twitter DM @NYPDTips. All tips and calls are confidential.