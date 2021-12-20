The person convicted of killing the first female New York City police officer in the line of duty was released from prison earlier this month, drawing outrage from a local law enforcement union.

Darryl Jeter was convicted of second-degree murder for shooting New York City police officer Irma “Fran” Lozada, 25, with her own gun on Sept. 21, 1984. At the time of her death, she was the first female police officer in New York City to be killed in the line of duty.

“Police Officer Lozada’s sacrifice was a testament to the courage she shared with all New York City police officers, regardless of gender, race or creed,” Patrick J. Lynch, president of the NYC Police Benevolent Association, said in a statement Sunday. “The release of her killer is a blow to every cop who puts her life on the line to stop criminals from preying on innocent New Yorkers. We continue to urge Governor Hochul and the State Legislature to fix our broken parole system before another hero’s sacrifice is dishonored.”

A member of the NYC Transit Police Department, then a separate agency from the NYPD, Lozada was assigned to Transit District 33 in Brooklyn. She was working in plainclothes when she and her partner witnessed Jeter rip a chain off the neck of a rider at the Wilson Avenue stop of the L subway line.

At some point becoming separated from her partner during the chase, Lozada caught up with Jeter alone and a struggle ensued. She was shot twice in the head with her own service weapon. Her body wasn’t recovered until hours later amid the tall weeds and garbage in a vacant lot.

Jeter was sentenced to 32.5 years to life — before the existence of legislation that made life without parole a top sentencing option for those convicted of killing law enforcement officers.

Records from the NYS Department of Corrections and Community Supervision show Jeter served just over 36 years of his sentence before he was granted parole release earlier this month, according to the NYC Police Benevolent Association.

He’s the 23rd cop killer released by the Parole Board in under two years, the union said.