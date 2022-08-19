NYC police search for seven people who stole nearly $30,000 worth of merchandise from Lululemon

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are looking for seven people who they say stole around $30,000 from a Lululemon store in Manhattan.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around noon when four males and three females entered a Lululemon store located at 400 West 14th Street and stole approximately $28,780 worth of clothing, according to police.

After stealing the clothing, the individuals fled the scene to an unknown area.

Police say that the suspects range in age from 30 to 50 years old.

No individuals were injured as a result of the incident, officials said.

Surveillance video from the incident shows the individuals carrying bags filled with merchandise out of the store.