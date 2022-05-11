NYC police search for man who allegedly slashed 41 tires around Manhattan

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are searching for a man who allegedly slashed the tires of 41 cars.

The New York City Police Department said that the unidentified man committed “numerous acts of criminal mischief” by slashing the tires of approximately 41 cars on Tuesday.

Police say that the incident took place within the vicinity of 7th & 8th Ave around 4:45 a.m.

The unidentified individual fled to an unknown area, according to police.

Individuals with information about the incident are encouraged to call 800-577-TIPS.