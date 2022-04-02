FOX News 

NYC police officers arrest man ‘swinging an axe’ on subway

New York City police officers have arrested a man who was allegedly “swinging an axe” while on the A-train.

Obadiah Lashley, 27, was arrested on Friday just after 4:00 p.m. after police officers responded to a 911 call of a man swinging a pickaxe while on the A-train at the Beach 67 Street subway station, according to a New York City Police Department spokesperson.

Lashley was arrested by officers after seeing him with the pickaxe, according to the spokesperson. No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

(NYPD)

He is being charged with menacing and reckless endangerment.

(Google Maps)

“It must’ve been a harrowing call for our 911 operator to hear & relay – a report by a straphanger of a man swinging an axe on an A-train. Thankfully with our enhanced deployment, District 23 officers were at the ready, intercepting the moving train & taking the man into custody,” a tweet from the New York City Police Department Transit Bureau states.