NYC police make arrest in sledgehammer jewelry store robbery

Police in New York City say they have made one arrest related to a crew of thieves that allegedly were involved in at least 18 robberies.

Ali Traore, 28, was arrested in alleged connection to the robberies and police are continuing to search for more suspects, according to FOX 5.

The New York Police Department released a video showing a person in a black shirt, ski mask, and white shoes approaching a jewelry store on Sunday and repeatedly smashing a sledgehammer into the window.

Once the window is broken, another person approaches and assists in stealing the jewelry and putting it into a bag before someone inside the store appears to close down the gate.

An employee at MNP Jewelers was working when the incident happened and told FOX 5 that no one was harmed, and it could have been worse.

“All of a sudden, we heard the boom and I looked at the window,” she said. “He could’ve gotten in here and harmed us but thankfully nothing else happened.”

The individuals stole $20,000 worth of jewelry before fleeing in a black BMW 5-series four-door sedan, according to police.

Another jewelry store robbery happened on Monday involving six men using sledgehammers and a pickaxe, smashing the front window of the store and sealing over $180,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.

The men used two vehicles to escape and one of them is a BMW sedan that is similar to the one used in Sunday’s robbery.

The group of thieves has allegedly stolen almost $250,000 worth of jewelry, according to police.