NYC police investigating hate crime pattern after 7 Asian woman attacked in just over 2 hours

New York City police are investigating a string of seven unprovoked hate crime attacks against Asian American women over the course of roughly two hours, authorities recently said.

Investigators with the New York Police Department’s Hate Crimes Task Force are on the hunt for the man accused of attacking the seven Asian or Asian American victims in Manhattan on Sunday night – without saying a word and without having any prior interactions with them, the NYPD said late Tuesday.

The anti-Asian attack pattern was announced just hours before the NYPD released its latest crime statistics, which showed hate crimes soared by 200% year over year from Feb. 21 to Feb. 27. Six hate crimes were reported this year during the most recent week period, compared to the two in 2021. Hate crimes are up 142.9% year to date, with 85 reported so far in 2022 compared to the 35 recorded during the same time last year, the NYPD said.

Sunday’s series of assaults began around 6:30 p.m. Sunday around Madison Avenue and East 30th Street. Police said the man approached a 57-year-old woman and punched her in the face before continuing along Madison Avenue.

The victim suffered cuts and swelling to her face and was treated at a local hospital, cops said.

He allegedly made his way to Fifth Avenue and East 30th Street, where he punched a 25-year-old woman in the face and the back of her arm around 6:40 p.m.

Approximately five minutes later, he punched a 21-year-old woman in the face in the area of Park Avenue South and East 23rd Street, police said. The victim was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

But the attacks continued.

The suspect next punched a 25-year-old woman in the face in the area of East 17th Street and Irving Place around 6:50 p.m., police said. And about 15 minutes later, he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face near the intersection of Union Square East and East 17th Street, police said.

He showed up about a mile away around 7:25 p.m., when he allegedly elbowed a 25-year-old woman in the mouth in the area of East Houston Street and Mott Street.

Then, more than hour later at 8:37 p.m., he showed a woman, 20, to the ground around Broadway and East 8th Street, police said.

Police noted that in each instance, “there was no prior interaction and no statements were made.”

Investigators have described the man as having “a light complexion and blonde hair.” He was last seen wearing a light-blue shirt, dark pants and a multicolored backpack.

The NYPD is asking anyone with information related to the attacks or the suspect to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or submit a tip online here.