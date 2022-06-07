NYC police arrest man seen throwing woman onto subway tracks in broad-daylight caught-on-camera attack

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Terrifying video footage shows the moments a man physically lifts a woman from a New York City subway platform and pushes her onto the train tracks in a broad-daylight subway attack.

The 52-year-old woman was standing on the platform for a southbound train at the Westchester Avenue/Jackson Avenue subway station in the Bronx around 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said. Horrifying video shows the man, who police say was a stranger, lift the woman up and throw her onto the tracks.

Police said it was not yet clear what preceded the attack or if the suspect said anything to his victim. The pair appeared to have been strangers to each other.

The woman was rushed to a local hospital where she was listed as being stable.

Police are now looking for her attacker, who appeared to have been wearing a red backpack, a backwards baseball cap, a white shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

Fox News’ Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.