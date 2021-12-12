The NYPD arrested five people on Friday night for pick-pocketing unsuspecting sightseers in the crowded Rockefeller Center, one of whom had 37 prior arrests.

The 79-foot Norway Spruce, which was lit at the beginning of the month, attracts thousands of tourists every evening.

Police conducted the operation on Friday night after receiving multiple complaints of pick-pocketing in the area.

Pablo Lechon, Gary Teasley, Christian Tutasig, Alejandra Melendez, and Carman Marlene were arrested and all charged with grand larceny and jostling.

It marked the 38th arrest for 65-year-old Gary Teasley, according to police.