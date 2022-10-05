NYC paramedic funeral: FDNY EMS Alison Russo posthumously promoted to captain, Adams ‘committed’ to stop crime

A funeral was held Wednesday for a New York City paramedic stabbed to death on duty last week.

The celebration of life for slain FDNY EMS Alison Russo-Elling started with a procession outside the Tilles Center for Performing Arts located in Long Island’s Brookville.

Acting FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh posthumously promoted Russo-Elling to the rank of captain.

“Many, many things defined Alison, but one trait stood out. They described her as their rock. She was the mother not only to her daughter, Danielle, but to the hundreds of members she mentored over the course of her career,” Kavanagh said. “She was a woman who would answer 25,000 911 calls over the course of her career and still somehow find the time to mentor, teach, train and help mentors of EMS across the city and in her hometown. Alison so clearly embodied the mission, the intent, the essence of being a member of FDNY EMS. That is why it is my distinct privilege to honor Lt. Russo for her service, her sacrifice and her leadership by posthumously promoting her to the rank of captain that she so rightly deserves.”

In offering condolences, New York City Mayor Eric Adams addressed Russo’s parents, Catherine and Frank, and her daughter, Danielle, directly, vowing he was “committed” to addressing skyrocketing violence.

MAN WHO FATALLY STABBED NYC EMS WORKER ARRESTED

“You’re an American family. I say this over and over again. And what you have contributed in giving us your daughter, and you’ve given us your mother, I cannot thank you enough,” Adams said. “It’s just my responsibility to keep this city safe. And I feel the weight of that every day. I’m committed to this. For 25 years, Danielle, I wore a bulletproof vest, and I stood on street corners protecting the children and families of this city. I bring that energy as the mayor of the city of New York.”

“I’m sorry for your loss, I’m sorry for the loss that violence has taken so many innocent people of this city. I am committed to giving my all to protect the city that I love and the city that you love. This is a dark moment for us,” the mayor added. “My heart goes out to you, not as the mayor, not as an elected official, but a son of this city, and a person, a human being. I’m so sorry. Thank God for your daughter, Let God bless this city, let God bless the FDNY, let God bless our families.”

Russo’s casket was carried from an FDNY ambulance into the building, as other first responders and law enforcement officers saluted. Adams and Kavanagh were seen outdoors with their hands over their hearts.

Hundreds of mourners came out for Russo-Elling’s wake earlier in the week at the Commack Abbey Funeral Home. That’s where the slain paramedics’ parents, Frank and Catherine Fuoco, reportedly confronted Adams imploring the mayor to get the Big Apple’s spiraling crime under control.

The New York Post reported about the conversation, as relayed by Suffolk County Legislator Leslie Kennedy. “Her mom and dad just took the mayor on,” Kennedy told the outlet.

Russo-Elling’s mother, according to Kennedy’s account, told the mayor, “You know what to do. Weren’t you a police officer for 30 years?” Adams replied, “yes,” and the mother added, “You know what to do.”

“It was courteous — they were saying what we’re saying: ‘Make my city better, make my city better,'” Kennedy said. “[Adams] stood there, his face was flat. At the end, he said some brief statements that were comforting and accepting of what was said to him.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Russo-Elling, a World Trade Center first responder and 25-year-veteran of FDNY EMS, was stabbed at least 19 times on Thursday afternoon in an unprovoked attack while on-duty and walking to get food not far from the FDNY EMS Station 49 in Queens. The suspect Peter Zisopoulos, 34, has been charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon and is reportedly undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.