NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square
Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday, which was being planned by Mayor Eric Adams to be used to house migrants.
A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m.
When officers arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said that a 38-year-old man was found in front of the Row hotel and said that he had injuries “indicative from a fall from an elevated position.”
Emergency medical workers pronounced the man dead.
A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that it received a report after someone jumped from the building.
Officials are investigating the incident.
A hotel worker told the New York Post in August that Adams was planning to use the hotel to house migrants who are being bussed from Texas.
“In a month or two, we’re about to open up for [the city Department of Homeless Services], for homeless,” a hotel worker told the New York Post, adding that the plan would be designed to house migrants.
According to Adams’ office, more than 17,000 asylum-seekers have been bussed to the city since spring. It’s projected by his office that costs related to migrant aid will reach “more than $1 billion.”
“We expect to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year on this crisis. All because we have a functional and compassionate system,” Adams said on Friday. “Our right-to-shelter laws, our social services, and our values are being exploited by others for political gain.”