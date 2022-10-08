FOX News 

NYC officials say man jumped from 29-story luxury hotel in Times Square

Officials in New York City say that a man jumped from a luxury hotel in Times Square on Friday, which was being planned by Mayor Eric Adams to be used to house migrants.

A spokesperson for the New York City Police Department said that officers responded to a 911 call of an unconscious person on Friday at 11:24 a.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, the spokesperson said that a 38-year-old man was found in front of the Row hotel and said that he had injuries “indicative from a fall from an elevated position.”

Emergency medical workers pronounced the man dead.

A spokesperson for the New York City Fire Department said that it received a report after someone jumped from the building.

Officials are investigating the incident.

A hotel worker told the New York Post in August that Adams was planning to use the hotel to house migrants who are being bussed from Texas.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams declared a state of emergency over migrant arrivals, Friday, Oct. 7, 2022.
“In a month or two, we’re about to open up for [the city Department of Homeless Services], for homeless,” a hotel worker told the New York Post, adding that the plan would be designed to house migrants.

According to Adams’ office, more than 17,000 asylum-seekers have been bussed to the city since spring. It’s projected by his office that costs related to migrant aid will reach “more than $1 billion.”

New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks at the National Press Club during a press conference on gun violence and other issues on Sept. 13, 2022.
“We expect to spend at least $1 billion by the end of the fiscal year on this crisis. All because we have a functional and compassionate system,” Adams said on Friday. “Our right-to-shelter laws, our social services, and our values are being exploited by others for political gain.”