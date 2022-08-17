NYC notorious Rikers Island lock-up sees corrections captain stabbed in neck by alleged gangbanger gunman

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An accused gangbanger jailed at Rikers Island for the deadly shooting of an innocent bystander allegedly stabbed a corrections captain in the neck at the notorious New York City lock-up.

During a melee that erupted at approximately 2:25 p.m. Tuesday, inmate Malik Facey is accused of stabbing a Rikers Island captain in the neck inside the George R. Vierno Center, N.Y. Daily News reported, citing the New York City Department of Correction.

The captain was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens in stable condition, while corrections are “pursuing rearrest” of Facey.

“This was a heinous assault on a captain who was just doing his job,” NYC Correction Commissioner Louis Molina said in a statement. “Violence against staff is never tolerated.”

Facey is being held at the jail complex in connection with the July 13, 2019, killing of 25-year-old James Weeks, who was struck in the face by a stray bullet on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, according to the newspaper.

In that neighborhood, the rival Up the Hill and Down the Hill gangs have been engaged in an ongoing tit-for-tat violent war exasperated in May by the robbery of 23-year-old nail salon owner Nikki Huang.

Huang complained to her friends in the Up the Hill gang about being pistol-whipped and robbed of her expensive Louis Vuitton bag.

In retaliation, the pals allegedly assassinated 21-year-old Brandon Atkinson, whose brother is said to be a higher-up in the Down the Hill gang. Another shooting erupted about an hour later, leaving a 22-year-old Down the Hill member and a 19-year-old bystander wounded.

Furious Down the Hill gang members allegedly then kidnapped Huang and her former college basketball player friend, 22-year-old Jesse Parrilla, whose bodies were found burned beyond recognition inside Parrilla’s mother’s charred Honda Accord near a Bronx golf course.

The first arrest in that dispute came on Aug. 9, when 18-year-old Zymir Humphrey was extradited from West Virginia back to New York to face charges of murder and weapon possession for Atkinson’s death.

The NYPD is still searching for Jahmel Sanders, 30, and Steven Santiago, 34, both wanted for questioning in connection to the gruesome murders of Huang and Parrilla.