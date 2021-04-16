NYC murder suspect mistakenly released more than a month ago finally caught again

A murder suspect who authorities mistakenly released from a New York City jail on March 10 has been rearrested, a police source confirmed to Fox News Friday.

Christopher Buggs, 26, was being held at the city’s infamous Rikers Island jail as he awaited trial in connection with the slaying of 55-year-old Ernest Brownlee outside a bodega in Brooklyn’s Bedford-Stuyvesant neighborhood in 2018.

Police finally recaptured the 5-foot, 5-inch-tall, 160-pound suspect in a Bronx bodega more than a month after a clerical error resulted in his release.

NYC MURDER SUSPECT MISTAKENLY RELEASED FROM RIKERS ISLAND

Alex Mohammed, a 22-year-old clerk at the store, told the New York Post that 15 to 20 police officers rushed in to make the arrest, which he said went without further incident.

Buggs was accompanied by another man who police also took into custody, Mohammed told the paper.

Buggs allegedly shot Brownlee, an ex-con who killed two men himself in the 1980s, three times after an argument in the 2018 incident.

The dying victim told responding officers he knew who shot him but refused to say who it was. Investigators closed in on Buggs, a suspected drug dealer, within days anyway.

More recently, he cursed out a Brooklyn judge who denied his bail application at a hearing in February, then received a contempt of court order.

“Suck my d—, you f—— f—–,” he told the judge during a virtual hearing, according to the Post report.

After a 30-day punishment for contempt, a clerk accidentally allowed his release, despite the pending murder charge, ironically on which he had been denied bail to begin with.

“We are going to put additional safeguards in place to make sure this never happens again,” New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said at the time. “It’s very frustrating… In the meantime, we have a high level of confidence that he will be re-apprehended shortly.”

That was 36 days ago.