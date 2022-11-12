NYC mother, 10-year-old daughter punched on subway in unprovoked attack: ‘Crazy’

The New York City Police Department is looking for a woman who is accused of assaulting a mother and her daughter on a subway train in the Bronx.

On Tuesday, Oct. 18 at approximately 4:37 p.m. ET, a 36-year-old mother and her 10-year-old daughter were standing aboard the northbound “5” train at the Westchester Avenue and Simpson Street subway station.

An unidentified female individual began punching the pair in the face and the mouth before fleeing the train to “parts unknown.”

The victim, who wanted to remain anonymous, told WABC the attack was unprovoked.

“She don’t say nothing to me, just she punched the head. Like crazy, just boom boom boom. She don’t say nothing to me,” the victim said.

The mother and daughter were transported to Jacobi Hospital in stable condition.

They suffered from pain in the face and mouth.

The subway attacker was described as a female approximately in her 40s of medium build who was approximately 5’8″ tall and weighing around 215 pounds.

She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sunglasses.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit tips on the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter at @NYPDTips.

All calls to the NYPD are strictly confidential.