NYC moped riders steal woman’s purse from behind, video shows

Police in New York City have released a startling video showing a woman being thrown along a sidewalk as her purse was stolen by two individuals riding on a moped.

The incident happened Sunday around 9:20 p.m. in Brooklyn’s Sunset Park neighborhood.

“One of the individuals was operating the moped while the other pulled the victim’s purse off of her shoulder,” the NYPD said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital. “Due to the speed of the moped and the force used to grab the purse, the victim fell to the ground and sustained injuries to her face and right hand.”

Police said the stolen purse “contained a cellphone and approximately $700.”

Video released of the robbery shows the woman first walking down a sidewalk as the moped approaches her from behind.

An individual riding on the back of the moped, who was wearing a red hooded jacket, is then seen reaching out to grab the victim’s purse as the vehicle races by her.

The woman attempts to hold onto the purse before losing control of it, sending her tumbling to the ground while the moped speeds away.

The victim is now reported to be in stable condition while the suspects have yet to be identified.

The NYPD is offering a reward of up to $3,500 for information in the case.