NYC migrants arrested for assaulting police flee to California upon release: report

Four migrants, who were caught-and-released after allegedly attacking two New York City Police Officers near Times Square, have reportedly fled to California.

The New York Post, citing a law enforcement source, said that authorities believe that Darwin Andres Gomez, 19, Kelvin Servita Arocha, 19, Wilson Juarez, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24, have skipped town after the incident.

Police believe that the foursome successfully got on a bus bound for California on Wednesday after giving fake names to a church-affiliated nonprofit group that helps migrants leave the Big Apple, the Post reported.

The group’s getaway was successful after the suspects were released without bail following their arrests.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the New York’s Office of Court Administration (OCA) said that they are unaware of Arocha, Juarez, Reveron and Izquiel whereabouts.

“The Court is not aware of the defendants’ whereabouts but they are obligated to return to Court on their scheduled dates,” Al Baker, the state OCA’s spokesperson, said.

The four migrants were allegedly involved in the caught-on-camera attack on two NYPD officers just steps from the New Amsterdam theater — a popular destination among tourists.

In the video, the NYPD asked the migrants to move, but a scuffle ensued as the officers were seen trying to subdue a person in a yellow jacket onto the ground.

One hooded suspect wearing a backpack can then be seen kicking one of the officers twice in the head as he grapples on the ground, while another suspect in a red top kicks him in the back.

As the struggle ensues, the suspect in the red jacket returns and kicks the other officer in the back.

Another hooded suspect wearing a backpack then arrives on the scene and takes a big swinging kick aimed at one of the officer’s heads. The migrant falls to the ground as he tries to execute the kick.

The suspects are then seen running off. The unidentified officers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene, police said. One officer sustained cuts to the face while the other had bruising to the body, according to sources.

Authorities charged the four earlier this week with a variety of charges, including assault on a police officer, gang assault, obstructing governmental administration and disorderly conduct.

Reveron has two pending cases in Manhattan for assault and robbery. He allegedly attacked a loss prevention officer at a Macy’s department store during an alleged robbery and allegedly punched and bit a Nordstrom Rack employee in November.



Along with Arocha, Juarez, Reveron and Izquiel, Yohenry Brito, 24, and Jandry Barros, 21, were arrested and both charged with robbery and felony assault.

On Thursday, Britto was arraigned by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office with a $15,000 cash bail and a $50,000 partial and secured surety bond bail for the felony charge.

Barros was also arraigned on Thursday and released with his next hearing scheduled for Feb. 21.

The attack came as city leaders struggle with how to handle an influx of migrants from Texas as services are strained, and more residents continue to lose patience over how to address the surge.

“The madness continues. What universe are we living in where migrants, who are living rent-free in our city, are allowed to brutally attack police officers and then are released without consequences?,” Staten Island Borough President Vito Fossella said in a statement. “Too often, we continue to protect violent criminals and punish victims.

“The recent video of migrants attacking police officers in Times Square is shocking to the senses. Their release just following their arrest has taken this situation to a whole new level.”

The New York Office of Court Administration and the Manhattan District Attorney’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Fox News’ Michael Dorgan and Louis Casiano contributed to this report.