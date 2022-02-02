New York City Mayor Eric Adams lashed out early Wednesday after another city police officer was shot Tuesday night.

The off-duty cop, 22 years old, was wounded in Queens after two suspects approached him on foot while he was at a traffic light inside his personal vehicle, according to reports. They were attempting to rob the driver, police said.

“When these two individuals shot at a passenger driving a car, they didn’t shoot at a police officer, they shot at a civilian. And then to find out that they shot at police officers, it sent a message. They had no regard of who they were trying to kill,” Adams said, according to WCBS-TV of New York. “So the conversation we have been having over and over again — the over-proliferation of guns, ready to use them on individuals in blue uniforms or blue jeans. They don’t care. They don’t care. And to see something like this happen repeatedly in our city is unacceptable.”

The shooting happened about 10:20 p.m. in the Far Rockaway neighborhood of Queens, the New York Daily News reported.

It also occurred just hours after the NYPD paid its final respects to Officer Wilbert Mora, one of two officers who died after an ambush in Harlem earlier this month.

On Tuesday night, the two suspects walked up to the off-duty officer’s car and tapped on the driver’s side window with a gun, WCBS reported.

The officer got out of the car and one suspect fired at him, striking him in a shoulder. The wounded officer returned fire but did not hit the suspects, WCBS reported.

Nearby police officers heard the shots and responded to the scene, aiding the wounded off-duty officer and broadcasting an alert about the fleeing suspects, who were later apprehended, according to the station.

The weapon believed used to wound the officer was recovered, according to police.

Fellow officers rushed the wounded officer to Jamaica Hospital, the Daily News reported.

The wounded officer was in stable condition with non-life-threatening wounds, WCBS reported.

President Biden is expected to visit New York City on Thursday, with gun violence a key scheduled topic of discussion with Adams, a former NYPD captain who was elected to the office in November.