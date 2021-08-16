NYC Mayor de Blasio sports rapper Slick Rick’s chain on first night of hip hop shows across city

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio wasn’t causing trouble or bothering anybody when he posed for a photo Monday with hip hop royalty while sporting a giant chain reminiscent of the genre’s golden era.

The mayor was chatting with rapper Slick Rick in the Bronx, one of several locations throughout the city where hip hop concerts were being staged over several days to celebrate the city’s “Homecoming Week.”

A video tweeted from de Blasio’s account shows him talking with the British-born rapper who immigrated to the Bronx as a child. Slick Rick rose to fame in the ’80s and ’90s with a slew of hits like “Children’s Story” and his appearance on the classic Doug E. Fresh song, “La Di Da Di.”

The footage shows Rick, also known as Rick the Ruler, putting his large chain attached to a sizeable pendant featuring the African continent around the mayor’s neck while he kneels on the ground.

He was also wearing his signature eyepatch.

“I feel special now,” de Blasio is heard saying as he smiled for the photo.

Monday’s concert featured legendary hip hop acts such as KRS-One, Nice & Smooth, Soul Sonic Force and Kid Capri. A concert slated for Tuesday will be held in Staten Island, followed on Thursday with a show in Brooklyn and another in Queens on Aug. 20.