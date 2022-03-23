NYC man who fatally pushed Michelle Go into oncoming train deemed unfit to stand trial, DA says

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The homeless man accused of pushing Michelle Go into an oncoming train inside a New York City subway station has been deemed unfit to stand trial, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said.

In response to the mental evaluation results for Simon Martial, 61, prosecutors have requested two weeks to review the case, the DA’s office told Fox News.

The case is adjourned until April 19. Fox News has reached out to Martial’s attorney.

Martial has been in custody since his arrest for Go’s Jan. 15 death. She was standing on a platform inside the Times Square subway station when he allegedly pushed her into an oncoming R train as it was rolling into the station.

She died at the scene. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Martial has a criminal history, which includes arrests for attempted armed robberies of cab drivers and has been on parole.



Authorities said the incident was “unprovoked” and that Go did not appear to know Martial but that he confronted her minutes before she was pushed.

“He approaches her and he gets in her space. She gets very, very alarmed,” Assistant NYPD Chief Jason Wilcox said days after Go’s death. “She tries to move away from him and he gets close to her, and she feels that he was about to physically push her onto the train. As she’s walking away she witnesses the crime where he pushes our other victim in front of the train.”

The attack prompted calls to combat the rise in hate crimes against Asians and highlighted the uptick in violence in New York City’s troubled transit system. Crimes in the subway system have skyrocketed this year amid a series of violent attacks on straphangers.

As of March 20, there were 504 transit crime complaints, compared to 288 in the same time frame last year, according to police data.