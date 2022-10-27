NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life

A New York City man convicted of murdering his mother to gain his share of an $11 million inheritance in 2019 has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.

Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder in September after being accused of brutally murdering his mother in a Tribeca apartment in January 2019. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announced on Wednesday that Eng will spend 22 years to life in a New York state penitentiary.

“This sentencing finally closes a challenging chapter for this family and their loved ones,” Bragg said in a press release. “I thank our prosecutors for their diligent work and commitment to ensuring accountability.”

Prosecutors say that Eng slashed the throat of his mother, 65-year-old Paula Chin, in an attempt to secure the $11 million inheritance that he was set to receive upon her death.

CONSERVATIVE TWITTER ERUPTS OVER KATHY HOCHUL ANSWERS ON NEW YORK CRIME, VACCINES IN DEBATE: ‘A DISASTER’

Chin’s other son reported her missing in February 2019, days after Eng stuffed her corpse into a garbage can at the family home in Morristown, New Jersey.

Eng had bludgeoned his mother and slit her throat before calling two friends for help. He told one friend his mother “took a while to die,” court papers say.

‘THE VIEW’ HOSTS SPAR OVER CRIME: ‘NEW YORK CITY IS ONE OF THE SAFEST CITIES IN THE COUNTRY’

The trio scrubbed down the Tribeca apartment, hoisted Chin’s body into her black SUV and dumped it at the weekend home in New Jersey, where police later found the decomposing remains.

In a series of incriminating text messages, Eng wrote “It’s done” and “I’m free.”

CRIME IN NEW YORK KILLING CITY’S COMEBACK

Following the murder, prosecutors say Eng immediately began trying to access his mother’s fortune by searching for inheritance lawyers and changing passwords on her bank accounts.

Eng initially denied involvement in the murder but admitted his guilt in court this week, saying that his mother “deserved a better son”, New York Post reported.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“What happened … no other way to describe as evil, terrible and horrific,” Eng told the court. “I was quite delusional, and I struggled with coming to terms with the fact I did such a terrible thing.”

Fox News’ Rebecca Rosenberg contributed to this report