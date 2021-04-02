NYC man who allegedly slashed 3, including baby, was paroled on attempted-murder conviction: police

A New York City man appeared in court Thursday, a day after he was arrested for allegedly slashing a 1-year-old baby and two adults in Battery Park.

The suspect, Darryl Jones, 31, was taken into custody after the attack Wednesday. He faces charges of assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Jones was remanded not only for the attack but also for his parole case: He was released from jail last month after serving several years on an attempted murder charge tied to a 2011 robbery, The New York Post reported.

He pled guilty to the charge at the time.

Jones interrupted the proceeding several times, asking “how” it gets worse for him and demanding bail. He also called the district attorney a “f—— b—-.”

Jones is said to have attacked the couple at around 5:50 p.m., allegedly cutting the couple and slashing the infant across the chin before the woman grabbed the stroller and the couple fled with the suspect in pursuit.

The case is being handled by the NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force, as all three of the victims are Hasidic, officials said.

The victims told police that Jones was ranting during the attack but that he said nothing anti-Semitic.

All three victims were treated for minor cuts.

Jones is the second NYC parolee to commit a violent crime in the past week: Brandon Elliot, 38, was arrested and charged in connection with a violent attack on an elderly Asian woman on Monday.

Elliot was paroled in 2019 after serving two additional years on a 15-year sentence for murdering his own mother. He pled guilty as part of a deal to a reduced sentence, according to reporting.

News that he was a parolee, and details on his original crime, stirred outrage in the community and demands for greater transparency for the parole process.

Detectives Endowment Association President Paul DiGiacomo told Fox News that the process needs reform to include law enforcement and input from victims in order to improve it.

“The people that are enacting these laws, are council people in districts that have no shootings, no crime of this level,” DiGiacomo said.

“They should have some input from law enforcement on these boards, and victims’ advocates should be involved in the process — not someone who’s never been the victim of a crime and has no understand of what it is to be a victim or in law enforcement,” he added.