NYC man sentenced to 25 years to life for fatal Long Island home invasion

A Long Island, New York, judge sentenced a man to 25 years to life on Monday after a jury found him guilty of murdering a man during a home invasion in November 2018.

Ade N’Gaii, 39, was convicted by a jury for his part in the murder of Kristopher Appel, 30, of Patchogue, during a home invasion.

During the trial, the prosecution presented evidence that placed N’Gaii at the crime scene on Nov. 2, 2018, and that he and his accomplices conspired to commit a violent home invasion at Appel’s home to steal money and marijuana.

According to a press release from District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney’s office, N’Gaii and his accomplices drove from the Bronx to Patchogue – located nearly halfway between New York City and Montauk Point on Long Island – on Oct. 27, 2018, while armed with a handgun to carry out a home invasion.

The attempt was unsuccessful, because N’Gaii and his accomplices were unable to physically break into the home.

Rather than give up, a second planned home invasion was planned for Nov. 2, 2018, which turned out to be fatal.

That day, N’Gaii and three accomplices drove, again, from the Bronx to Patchogue with a handgun.

The group disguised themselves as construction workers by outfitting themselves with hard hats and reflective vests.

N’Gaii and another person were able to force their way into Appels home and got into a confrontation with him before beating and stabbing him to death.

Members of the Suffolk County Police Department found Appel’s body in the front vestibule of his home that day.

During the trial, witnesses and text messages between N’Gaii and an accomplice placed him near the crime at the time it occurred, the press release said. Along with that, detectives recovered a reflective vest with N’Gaii’s DNA at Appel’s home.

N’Gaii was ultimately arrested on June 24, 2021, and on Feb. 24, 2023, a jury found him guilty of second-degree murder.

On Monday, he was sentenced to 25 years to live in prison by the Honorable Anthony S. Senft, Jr.

“This defendant could have walked away from the plan to invade the victim’s home when it failed the first time. But, instead, he doubled down. His desire to enrich himself was so great, that it led to murder,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Now, he’ll get to spend a significant time in prison for that choice.”