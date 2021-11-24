NYC man out on bail walks up to 13-year-old boy, shoots him the neck: ‘Should not have happened’

A New York City man, who was out on parole for a prior gun-related conviction, on Tuesday walked up to a 13-year-old boy on his way to school and shot him in the neck, authorities said.

Hubert Wiggs, 36, was not only out on parole for a 2010 firearms and illegal drug conviction, but he was also out on bail for possession of an illegal firearm in 2019, NYPD Assistant Chief Kenneth Lehr said Tuesday during a presser following the incident.

“So this individual today is on the street while on parole for a firearm, while out on bail for another firearm,” Lehr said. “And today he’s walking around the Bronx with a firearm. And we have a 13-year-old boy shot in the neck, and for the grace of God he’s alive here today.”

Lehr added that these incidents continue to occur and that this shooting “should not have happened.”

A controversial bail reform law New York implemented in January 2020 made release before trial automatic for most people accused of misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies. Authorities have said the law has made it difficult to keep criminals off the streets and that suspects are routinely released for serious crimes.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea posted about Tuesday morning’s incident on social media, writing: “1 inch to the side & this is a very different story.”

The shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. on East 223rd Street, near Bronxwood Avenue in the Bronx, police said. The boy was walking to a train station on his way to school in Manhattan when Wiggs allegedly met him in the middle of the street and fired one shot, striking the boy in the neck.

The boy initially kept walking until he realized he was injured and looked for help, sources told FOX5 New York. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital.

Officers arrived at the scene and saw a man quickly put something on the ground and pick it up, police said. Officers quickly determined the object was a gun and ordered the man to drop the firearm.

Wiggs was taken into custody without incident. Police recovered a six-shot revolver at the scene.

Wiggs faces a slew of charges in connection to the shooting, including attempted murder, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a weapon and menacing.