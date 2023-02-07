NYC man opens fire during attempted jewelry store robbery, leaves empty-handed, video shows

A man is wanted in New York City after entering a jewelry store and opening fire during an attempted robbery in broad daylight on Sunday, authorities said.

The incident happened just before 2 p.m. at the A&M jewelry store on 5th Avenue in the Sunset Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the NYPD said.

Police shared surveillance footage of the unidentified male entering the store with a gun drawn and immediately firing toward the counter. He can then be seen quickly walking out without appearing to take anything.

Investigators said the man had demanded store property while shooting inside the store.

The suspect wounded a 24-year-old employee, who suffered a graze to his torso, officials said.

The victim was taken to NYU Langone Hospital-Brooklyn in stable condition.

Authorities asked for anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

As of Sunday, there have been 1,525 citywide robberies reported year-to-date – a 6.3% increase compared with the same period last year, according to publicly available NYPD crime data.

There have been 97 shooting victims and 83 shooting incidents reported so far this year, both down about 23% and 27%, respectively, from the prior year, the statistics show.