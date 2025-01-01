NYC man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shoving commuter in path of subway

A man is in critical condition after he was shoved onto New York City subway tracks on New Year’s Eve, adding to a recent spate of violent incidents in the nation’s busiest subway system.

The NYPD received a 911 call claiming there was an assault in progress at a New York City subway station on Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded and found that a 45-year-old man had been struck by a southbound train after reportedly being shoved onto the subway tracks, according to authorities.

The ordeal was captured on video and shows a hooded male on the edge of the platform and a victim looking at his phone as the train pulls into the station.

The video then shows what appears to be an unsuspecting man being shoved onto the tracks and disappearing under the train.

Kamel Hawkins, 23, has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly pushing the stranger, police said.

The 45-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday’s violence comes less than two weeks after a woman — identified as 57-year-old Debrina Kawam — was set ablaze while asleep on a train in Brooklyn on Dec. 22. She died, and a man has been charged with murder and arson in her death.

