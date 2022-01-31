New York Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man seen in surveillance footage hitting a child.

The man entered a Harlem restaurant with a small child around 5:40 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release. Video shows the man strike the child, causing the child to fall to the ground. The man then puts the child in a stroller and exits the location on towards an unknown direction.

NYC ACTRESS FIRED AFTER ANTI-COP RANT DOESN’T MEAN CANCEL CULTURE IS SUDDENLY A GOOD THING

The individual being sought for in this incident is described as a man between 20 and 30 years old. Surveillance video and photos of the suspect are from the incident location at the time of the incident. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

MICHAEL RAPAPORT RETURNS TO NYC RITE AID WHERE HE FILMED ALLEGED SHOPLIFTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website and on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.