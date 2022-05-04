NYC man, 77, punched and stomped in face during alleged robbery, video shows

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 77-year-old New York City man was punched and stomped in the face during an alleged robbery attempt that was caught on video Monday, authorities said.

The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. in front of 1299 Grand Concourse in the Bronx when an unknown male and the 77-year-old became involved in an apparent dispute that escalated into a physical assault, police said.

Police released video that shows the older man, who is using a cane, and the suspect talking on the sidewalk. The unidentified man then punches the older man in his face, knocking him to the ground.

The suspect is then seen throwing a cup full of liquid at the victim’s head before stomping him in the face.

The victim told officers that the man tried to rob him, but police said nothing was taken. He was treated at St. Barnabas Hospital and last reported to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, the suspect fled the area on foot.

Authorities asked anyone with information about the incident to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

The NYPD released its citywide crime statistics for April on Tuesday. The data shows that the overall crime index rose 34.2% that month compared to the same period last year.

Police said the spike was driven by a 43.5% increase in grand larceny, with 3,867 reports in April compared to 2,694 cases the same period last year, and a 41.5% increase in robbery, with 1,261 reported incidents last month versus 891 in April 2021.

Burglaries also rose 39.4% in April, with 1,209 reported incidents compared to 867 in the same period last year, police said.